Cyclone Yaas: All coastal districts of Odisha on high alert; Navy, Coast Guard on standby

The Odisha government has issued high alert in at least 14 of the state's 30 districts in the wake of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone crossing Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, after a meeting with senior officials on Friday, said that the administration is geared up to meet the eventuality if cyclone ‘Yaas’ has any impact on the state. The government has urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to be prepared for the emerging situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, who held a series of meetings on the matter, spoke to collectors of 14 districts, different line departments, power distribution companies, telecom providers, authorities of NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha police, state Fire Service and apprised them about their role during the crisis.

"The DIG of Indian Coast Guard has informed us that two of their flights and two ships are making rounds of the Bay of Bengal. They will rescue the fishermen if trapped anywhere in the sea," Jena said.

He said the authorities of Indian Naval Ship Chilika and Indian Navy have been alerted and are in toch with the state government to meet the challenges posed by the possible calamirty. Filve teams of NDRF have so far returned to Odidsha from Gujarat and as many as 17 NDRF teams, 20 battalions of ODRAF andd 100 teams of Fire Service are in readiness for the relief and rescue operation.

The forest department has been put on alert to ensure clearing of roads likely to be blocked by the trees falling due to the possible cyclone. The power distribution companies and telecom providers are told to remain prepared to start restoration work as soon as the calamity is over. Adequate number of generators have been kept in ready condition to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Jena said that Odisha is well prepared in view of the possible cyclonic storm "Yaas" in the Bay of Bengal.

IMD in its belletion has informed that a low-pressure system is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on May 22. This may intensify into depression on May 23 and into cyclone on May 24. The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal. The system is very likely to move north-westwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 26 morning. The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 25 and into north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast from May 24 to May 27.

