Criminal with Rs 2 lakh bounty killed in encounter with UP Police, STF

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana was killed in an encounter in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday in a joint operation by the Special Task Force and local police, the STF said in a statement here.

Ajay alias Kalia was involved in robbing car passengers in Bulandshahr in 2016, and raping women. The matter is being probed by the CBI.

The STF said that acting on a tip-off, the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar tried to stop two suspects riding a motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway peripheral, but they started firing at the security personnel. The STF and local police fired in self-defence in which one criminal was injured, while the other criminal fled, it said.

The injured criminal was taken to the district hospital in Nithari, where doctors declared him dead.

Ajay was a resident of Rewari district of Haryana, the statement said.

ADG Agra zone had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on the criminal, while DIG Aligarh and DGP of Haryana Police had declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each, the STF said in the statement.

A case has been registered in this regard at Sector 20 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

