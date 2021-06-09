COVID: Maharashtra records 10,989 fresh cases, 261 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra records 10,989 fresh cases, 261 fatalities.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 13,659 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 58,63,880.

As many as 261 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1,01,833 in Maharashtra.

As many as 16,379 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,97,304.

The number of active cases stands at 1,61,864.

Mumbai city reported 788 new COVID-19 cases, 511 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,80,520 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.45 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

Currently, 11,35,347 patients are in home quarantine and 6,494 are in institutional quarantine.

