COVID-19: India reports over 20,000 fresh cases for 3rd consecutive day, 54 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 20,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 30), the country saw a total of 20,958 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,30,442.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,384, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,988.

Active cases :

A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,04,399 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1245 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. With the new cases, the active cases count in the national capital rose to 3844, data showed further.

The test positivity rate was recorded at 7.36 per cent, data added. This is the third consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 3 10256 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2335 20 2314349 345 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 505 18 64948 51 296 4 Assam 5621 8 724790 662 8015 5 Bihar 1425 63 829330 338 12284 2 6 Chandigarh 869 21 94218 126 1169 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3276 151 1147685 628 14064 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 11513 1 4 9 Delhi 3844 318 1923023 926 26308 1 10 Goa* 813 6 247251 105 3851 1 11 Gujarat 6218 223 1236031 902 10968 3 12 Haryana 2951 193 1015145 492 10640 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 5391 152 288900 777 4159 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4468 152 454123 572 4768 2 15 Jharkhand 1107 30 433346 185 5327 16 Karnataka 9866 731 3953776 1395 40143 4 17 Kerala*** 16015 942 6631390 2540 70451 1 18 Ladakh 133 9 28501 19 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1592 12 1037089 233 10754 2 21 Maharashtra 13186 479 7882236 2470 148097 6 22 Manipur 615 25 136240 73 2129 23 Meghalaya 697 10 92983 77 1605 24 Mizoram 1013 91 230879 127 710 25 Nagaland 102 2 34894 16 769 26 Odisha 5704 117 1296293 1136 9138 1 27 Puducherry 825 70 167875 194 1965 28 Punjab** 8180 522 747101 17812 3 29 Rajasthan 1760 124 1282387 392 9578 30 Sikkim 1059 7 40474 214 470 1 31 Tamil Nadu 13510 380 3489689 2004 38032 32 Telangana 5170 184 809009 739 4111 33 Tripura 1999 14 103380 217 929 34 Uttarakhand 2113 144 432608 164 7707 35 Uttar Pradesh 2966 95 2074958 410 23565 3 36 West Bengal 18003 1140 2052412 2418 21352 6 Total# 143384 604 43330442 20958 526312 44 ***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

