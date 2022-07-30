COVID-19: India reports over 20,000 fresh cases for 3rd consecutive day, 54 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 30), the country saw a total of 20,958 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,30,442.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,384, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,988.
Active cases:
A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,04,399 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 1245 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. With the new cases, the active cases count in the national capital rose to 3844, data showed further.
The test positivity rate was recorded at 7.36 per cent, data added. This is the third consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|42
|3
|10256
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2335
|20
|2314349
|345
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|505
|18
|64948
|51
|296
|4
|Assam
|5621
|8
|724790
|662
|8015
|5
|Bihar
|1425
|63
|829330
|338
|12284
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|869
|21
|94218
|126
|1169
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3276
|151
|1147685
|628
|14064
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|11513
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3844
|318
|1923023
|926
|26308
|1
|10
|Goa*
|813
|6
|247251
|105
|3851
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|6218
|223
|1236031
|902
|10968
|3
|12
|Haryana
|2951
|193
|1015145
|492
|10640
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5391
|152
|288900
|777
|4159
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4468
|152
|454123
|572
|4768
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|1107
|30
|433346
|185
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|9866
|731
|3953776
|1395
|40143
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|16015
|942
|6631390
|2540
|70451
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|133
|9
|28501
|19
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1592
|12
|1037089
|233
|10754
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|13186
|479
|7882236
|2470
|148097
|6
|22
|Manipur
|615
|25
|136240
|73
|2129
|23
|Meghalaya
|697
|10
|92983
|77
|1605
|24
|Mizoram
|1013
|91
|230879
|127
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|102
|2
|34894
|16
|769
|26
|Odisha
|5704
|117
|1296293
|1136
|9138
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|825
|70
|167875
|194
|1965
|28
|Punjab**
|8180
|522
|747101
|17812
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|1760
|124
|1282387
|392
|9578
|30
|Sikkim
|1059
|7
|40474
|214
|470
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|13510
|380
|3489689
|2004
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5170
|184
|809009
|739
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1999
|14
|103380
|217
|929
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2113
|144
|432608
|164
|7707
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2966
|95
|2074958
|410
|23565
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|18003
|1140
|2052412
|2418
|21352
|6
|Total#
|143384
|604
|43330442
|20958
|526312
|44
|***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.