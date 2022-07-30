Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports over 20,000 fresh cases for 3rd consecutive day, 54 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have declined to 1,43,384, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2022 10:16 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 30), the country saw a total of 20,958 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,30,442.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,384, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,988.

Active cases:

A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,312. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,48,11,197 samples have been tested up to July 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,04,399 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1245 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. With the new cases, the active cases count in the national capital rose to 3844, data showed further. 

The test positivity rate was recorded at 7.36 per cent, data added. This is the third consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 10256 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2335 20  2314349 345  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 505 18  64948 51  296  
4 Assam 5621 724790 662  8015  
5 Bihar 1425 63  829330 338  12284
6 Chandigarh 869 21  94218 126  1169
7 Chhattisgarh 3276 151  1147685 628  14064
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8   11513 4  
9 Delhi 3844 318  1923023 926  26308
10 Goa* 813 247251 105  3851
11 Gujarat 6218 223  1236031 902  10968
12 Haryana 2951 193  1015145 492  10640
13 Himachal Pradesh 5391 152  288900 777  4159
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4468 152  454123 572  4768
15 Jharkhand 1107 30  433346 185  5327  
16 Karnataka 9866 731  3953776 1395  40143
17 Kerala*** 16015 942  6631390 2540  70451
18 Ladakh 133 28501 19  228  
19 Lakshadweep 3   11360   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1592 12  1037089 233  10754
21 Maharashtra 13186 479  7882236 2470  148097
22 Manipur 615 25  136240 73  2129  
23 Meghalaya 697 10  92983 77  1605  
24 Mizoram 1013 91  230879 127  710  
25 Nagaland 102 34894 16  769  
26 Odisha 5704 117  1296293 1136  9138
27 Puducherry 825 70  167875 194  1965  
28 Punjab** 8180 522  747101   17812
29 Rajasthan 1760 124  1282387 392  9578  
30 Sikkim 1059 40474 214  470
31 Tamil Nadu 13510 380  3489689 2004  38032  
32 Telangana 5170 184  809009 739  4111  
33 Tripura 1999 14  103380 217  929  
34 Uttarakhand 2113 144  432608 164  7707  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2966 95  2074958 410  23565
36 West Bengal 18003 1140  2052412 2418  21352
Total# 143384 604  43330442 20958  526312 44 
***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

