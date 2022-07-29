Maharashtra logs 1,997 new Covid deaths today; Mumbai adds 290

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai stood at 1,78,08,101 after 9,202 samples were examined in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 1,997 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and six deaths, according to data provided by the state's health department. The active caseload had reached 13,186, data showed.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra jumped to 80,43,519, while the death toll increased to 1,48,097, said the department in a bulletin. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 2,203 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities linked to the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, as per the latest report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), 32 more patients of BA.2.75 Omicron sublineage and four of BA.5 subvariant have been found in the state, the department said. Out of these 36 patients, 23 were from Nagpur, 11 from Yavatmal and 2 from Washim, according to the bulletin.

The new additions have taken the cumulative BA.5 patient tally to 196 and that of BA.2.75 to 120, it said. As per the bulletin, of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the highest 640 cases were from the Pune administrative circle, followed by the Mumbai circle (498), Nagpur (322), Nashik (189), Akola (129), Latur (97) Kolhapur (66) and and the Aurangabad circle (56).

Mumbai's Covid situation

Mumbai added 290 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 11,24,205 and the toll to 19,648, a civic official said. The addition to the tally was slightly more than the 281 cases detected a day earlier, though the trend of sub-300 additions since July 16 continued, he pointed out.

Of the 290 new cases, only 23 are asymptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 298 to touch 11,02,760, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,797, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the city stood at 1,78,08,101 after 9,202 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

