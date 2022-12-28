Covid: 39 out of 6,000 international passengers found positive in 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At least 2% of the international flyers are being tested everyday

Covid in India: At least 39 international passengers have been found positive for Covid out of 6,000 tested in 2 days, sources said. Following this, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to visit Delhi airport on Thursday.

Citing previous trends, experts are also of the view that next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in January. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia. This has been a trend," an official said. The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

Negative RT-PCR reports mandatory

The government is likely to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China and five other places to have negative RT-PCR reports from next week, official sources said on Wednesday.

The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday. The sources said filling up of 'air suvidha' forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Mock drills conducted

Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

