India logs 8,439 COVID cases, over 9,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 93,733

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 195 ndeaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 9,525 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.36 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,89,137.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 93,733, the ministry data showed today.

Over 129.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,952. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 65,06,60,144 samples have been tested up to December 7 for COVID-19. Of these 12,13,130 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, after seeing a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases a day ago, Kerala on Tuesday reported 4,656 new infections and 134 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,62,025 and the toll to 41,902. The state had reported 3,277 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the 134, 28 were logged over the last few days and 106 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said. With 5,180 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 50,91,224 and the active cases dropped to 40,072, it said. As many as 67,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

