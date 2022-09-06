Tuesday, September 06, 2022
     
  4. India records 4,417 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases further dip to 52,336

India records 4,417 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases further dip to 52,336

Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 52,336, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,974.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2022 9:36 IST
covid 19
Image Source : PTI Kolkata: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • India recorded 4,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 52,336.
  • A decrease of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,86,496.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 52,336, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,974.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,030. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 218 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.93 per cent, data showed further. 

The new cases came as a slight drop from Saturday's tally when the national capital had recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. 11,267 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 10478 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 513 41  2322014 60  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 11  66388 24  296  
4 Assam 2819 31  733904 83  8033
5 Bihar 717 62  835869 57  12297
6 Chandigarh 208 97561 19  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 819 99  1159323 27  14114  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11571   4  
9 Delhi 1020 152  1973249 257  26481
10 Goa* 570 21  252028 72  3964
11 Gujarat 1343 79  1258819 192  11016  
12 Haryana 887 124  1041436 257  10688
13 Himachal Pradesh 548 106  306591 147  4202  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 793 107  472781 141  4783  
15 Jharkhand 133 436581 19  5330  
16 Karnataka 4872 340  4010109 822  40249
17 Kerala*** 10084 208  6681623 932  70859
18 Ladakh 46 28974 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 283 1042620 41  10770  
21 Maharashtra 8162 202  7948974 748  148267
22 Manipur 62 137532 2148  
23 Meghalaya 80 94797 11  1619
24 Mizoram 404 236344 83  722  
25 Nagaland 20 35130   779  
26 Odisha 1401 197  1318062 375  9181
27 Puducherry 227 38  170836 47  1969  
28 Punjab** 688 61  762314 135  17903  
29 Rajasthan 1957 112  1298485 258  9628  
30 Sikkim 92 17  43225 24  492
31 Tamil Nadu 4990 20  3528004 483  38036  
32 Telangana 1053 63  830032 192  4111  
33 Tripura 14 106782 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1269 26  439566 76  7740  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1632 68  2098631 175  23611
36 West Bengal 2002 168  2084500 255  21475
Total# 52336 1638  43886496 6032  528030 22 
*Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

 

