India records 4,417 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases further dip to 52,336

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 4,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 6), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,86,496.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 52,336, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,974.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,030. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 218 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.93 per cent, data showed further.

The new cases came as a slight drop from Saturday's tally when the national capital had recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. 11,267 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 3 10478 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 513 41 2322014 60 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 11 66388 24 296 4 Assam 2819 31 733904 83 8033 1 5 Bihar 717 62 835869 57 12297 2 6 Chandigarh 208 2 97561 19 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 819 99 1159323 27 14114 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 2 11571 4 9 Delhi 1020 152 1973249 257 26481 4 10 Goa* 570 21 252028 72 3964 1 11 Gujarat 1343 79 1258819 192 11016 12 Haryana 887 124 1041436 257 10688 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 548 106 306591 147 4202 14 Jammu and Kashmir 793 107 472781 141 4783 15 Jharkhand 133 1 436581 19 5330 16 Karnataka 4872 340 4010109 822 40249 2 17 Kerala*** 10084 208 6681623 932 70859 1 18 Ladakh 46 1 28974 4 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 283 6 1042620 41 10770 21 Maharashtra 8162 202 7948974 748 148267 3 22 Manipur 62 1 137532 3 2148 23 Meghalaya 80 8 94797 11 1619 1 24 Mizoram 404 2 236344 83 722 25 Nagaland 20 1 35130 779 26 Odisha 1401 197 1318062 375 9181 1 27 Puducherry 227 38 170836 47 1969 28 Punjab** 688 61 762314 135 17903 29 Rajasthan 1957 112 1298485 258 9628 30 Sikkim 92 17 43225 24 492 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4990 20 3528004 483 38036 32 Telangana 1053 63 830032 192 4111 33 Tripura 14 8 106782 8 938 34 Uttarakhand 1269 26 439566 76 7740 35 Uttar Pradesh 1632 68 2098631 175 23611 1 36 West Bengal 2002 168 2084500 255 21475 2 Total# 52336 1638 43886496 6032 528030 22 *Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

