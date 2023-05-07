Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Updates: 2,380 fresh cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

Covid-19 Updates: India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh covid-19 infections. According to the Union health ministry data, the number of active cases come down to 27,212 from 30,041. The covid-19 telly has increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). However, the death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities.

As per the data updated at 8 am today, at 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

