Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid-19 Updates: 2,380 fresh cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

Covid-19 Updates: 2,380 fresh cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

Covid-19 Updates: India in the last 24 hours recorded 2,380 fresh infections, while the active cases decreased to 27,212.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2023 10:11 IST
Covid-19 Updates, Cornavirus updates, coronavirus India, coronavirus cases India, covid 19 news,
Image Source : PTI Covid-19 Updates: 2,380 fresh cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

Covid-19 Updates: India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh covid-19 infections. According to the Union health ministry data, the number of active cases come down to 27,212 from 30,041. The covid-19 telly has increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). However, the death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities. 

As per the data updated at 8 am today, at 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 global health emergency over: WHO

ALSO READ | Covid-19 update: India reports over 3,600 fresh cases, active infection dips to 33,232

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News