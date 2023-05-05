Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Covid-19 update: India reports over 3,600 fresh cases, active infection dips to 33,232.

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 5). The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289). The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data :

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10637 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 119 7 2325745 19 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 39 2 66618 6 296 4 Assam 7 738080 8035 5 Bihar 650 107 841528 192 12312 6 Chandigarh 154 30 99251 39 1185 7 Chhattisgarh 1445 236 1171033 395 14181 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 1653 318 2011451 514 26637 3 10 Goa* 271 19 258275 58 4014 11 Gujarat 750 104 1279026 186 11074 12 Haryana 1945 431 1065266 657 10740 13 Himachal Pradesh 652 108 317042 175 4238 14 Jammu and Kashmir 241 16 476716 49 4790 15 Jharkhand 214 18 438191 52 5333 16 Karnataka 836 51 4045771 192 40351 17 Kerala*** 7872 372 6818928 1222 71861 1 18 Ladakh 10 1 29332 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 118 19 1045387 22 10786 21 Maharashtra 2475 404 8015860 749 148532 16 22 Manipur 15 3 137806 2149 23 Meghalaya 26 8 95222 2 1626 24 Mizoram 98 2 238296 15 727 25 Nagaland 5 35218 782 26 Odisha 4250 92 1332855 159 9213 27 Puducherry 82 8 175313 17 1981 28 Punjab** 887 66 771340 250 19320 29 Rajasthan 1797 348 1314068 470 9709 3 30 Sikkim 89 7 44101 15 500 31 Tamil Nadu 1870 209 3569594 382 38073 1 32 Telangana 287 12 839405 48 4111 33 Tripura 43 107130 6 940 34 Uttarakhand 147 70 444333 91 7764 35 Uttar Pradesh 1889 213 2118329 471 23692 2 36 West Bengal 2296 41 2099317 132 21541 1 Total# 33232 3012 44399415 6587 531642 27 *Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 09 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 887 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 4250. *** Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state. ***Maharashtra 12 deaths has been reconciled and added

