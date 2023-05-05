Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Covid-19 update: India reports over 3,600 fresh cases, active infection dips to 33,232

Covid-19 update: The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 pc, the health ministry said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2023 10:12 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Covid-19 update: India reports over 3,600 fresh cases, active infection dips to 33,232.

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 5). The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289). The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  

Vaccination data

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10637   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 119 2325745 19  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 39 66618 296  
4 Assam 7   738080   8035  
5 Bihar 650 107  841528 192  12312  
6 Chandigarh 154 30  99251 39  1185  
7 Chhattisgarh 1445 236  1171033 395  14181  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 1653 318  2011451 514  26637
10 Goa* 271 19  258275 58  4014  
11 Gujarat 750 104  1279026 186  11074  
12 Haryana 1945 431  1065266 657  10740  
13 Himachal Pradesh 652 108  317042 175  4238  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 241 16  476716 49  4790  
15 Jharkhand 214 18  438191 52  5333  
16 Karnataka 836 51  4045771 192  40351  
17 Kerala*** 7872 372  6818928 1222  71861
18 Ladakh 10 29332 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 118 19  1045387 22  10786  
21 Maharashtra 2475 404  8015860 749  148532 16 
22 Manipur 15 137806   2149  
23 Meghalaya 26 95222 1626  
24 Mizoram 98 238296 15  727  
25 Nagaland 5   35218   782  
26 Odisha 4250 92  1332855 159  9213  
27 Puducherry 82 175313 17  1981  
28 Punjab** 887 66  771340 250  19320  
29 Rajasthan 1797 348  1314068 470  9709
30 Sikkim 89 44101 15  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 1870 209  3569594 382  38073
32 Telangana 287 12  839405 48  4111  
33 Tripura 43   107130 940  
34 Uttarakhand 147 70  444333 91  7764  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1889 213  2118329 471  23692
36 West Bengal 2296 41  2099317 132  21541
Total# 33232 3012  44399415 6587  531642 27 
*Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 09 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 887 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 4250.
*** Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.
***Maharashtra 12 deaths has been reconciled and added

