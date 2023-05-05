Covid-19 update: India reports over 3,600 fresh cases, active infection dips to 33,232

Covid-19 update: India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today (May 5). The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289). The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10637
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|119
|7
|2325745
|19
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|39
|2
|66618
|6
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|738080
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|650
|107
|841528
|192
|12312
|6
|Chandigarh
|154
|30
|99251
|39
|1185
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1445
|236
|1171033
|395
|14181
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1653
|318
|2011451
|514
|26637
|3
|10
|Goa*
|271
|19
|258275
|58
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|750
|104
|1279026
|186
|11074
|12
|Haryana
|1945
|431
|1065266
|657
|10740
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|652
|108
|317042
|175
|4238
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|241
|16
|476716
|49
|4790
|15
|Jharkhand
|214
|18
|438191
|52
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|836
|51
|4045771
|192
|40351
|17
|Kerala***
|7872
|372
|6818928
|1222
|71861
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|10
|1
|29332
|2
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|118
|19
|1045387
|22
|10786
|21
|Maharashtra
|2475
|404
|8015860
|749
|148532
|16
|22
|Manipur
|15
|3
|137806
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|26
|8
|95222
|2
|1626
|24
|Mizoram
|98
|2
|238296
|15
|727
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|35218
|782
|26
|Odisha
|4250
|92
|1332855
|159
|9213
|27
|Puducherry
|82
|8
|175313
|17
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|887
|66
|771340
|250
|19320
|29
|Rajasthan
|1797
|348
|1314068
|470
|9709
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|89
|7
|44101
|15
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1870
|209
|3569594
|382
|38073
|1
|32
|Telangana
|287
|12
|839405
|48
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|43
|107130
|6
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|147
|70
|444333
|91
|7764
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1889
|213
|2118329
|471
|23692
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|2296
|41
|2099317
|132
|21541
|1
|Total#
|33232
|3012
|44399415
|6587
|531642
|27
|*Kerala- “ 1 ( one ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 09 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 887 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 4250.
|*** Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.
|***Maharashtra 12 deaths has been reconciled and added