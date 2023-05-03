Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Metro has achieved 90% of pre-Covid ridership: DMRC chief

Delhi Metro has responded to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with "agility and resilience" and the current ridership stands at around 90 percent of the pre-Covid level, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said on Wednesday. During his address at the 29th foundation day of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at the Metro Bhawan here, Kumar also said the DMRC has "scaled many new frontiers" despite hurdles.

"We gradually regained the trust of our passengers. And, I am happy to share that we have reached about 90 percent of our pre-COVID ridership," the DMRC chief said. A senior official said, the pre-pandemic ridership stood at 60-65 lakh, which has now reached around 50-55 lakh. He also said that work is also underway to make the DMRC system NCMC-compliant and it will be completed soon.

Upgrading of Delhi Metro’s existing automatic fare collection systems to make them compliant with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services is to be completed by June 2023, and the project will be on target, a top DMRC official had said in April last year. The foundation day ceremony was attended by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, among others.

Fifty-seven DMRC employees were given the annual Managing Director's Awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, the DMRC said. Janakpuri West Metro Station won the best metro station award, while Yamuna Bank Depot won the best metro depot award. Neeraj Kanwat, Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor, picked up the trophy of Metro Man of the Year, while Metro Woman of the Year trophy went to Meenakshi, Head Station Controller/Train Operator. "A special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha was also given," the DMRC said.

