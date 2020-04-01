Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi evacuated; 2,100 quarantined

Image Source : ANI Delhi Markaz evacuated, asymptomatic sent to quarantine

Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, where a religious congregation comprising 2100 people was held, has been evacuated by the authorities. Evacuees from the center were sent to quarantine as 24 cases of coronavirus positive were detected till Tuesday late night. Sources say a total of 2100 people have been evacuated from the Markaz till early morning on Wednesday and symptomatic patients have been shifted to hospitals.

As per Delhi government source, till Tuesday a total of 24 people have tested positive from the Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid so far. From the Markaz, while 441 were taken to hospitals, 1,447 have been put in quarantine.

Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has been booked for violating the Epidemic Act provisions and also IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Crime Branch will also question the Markaz chief as well as Saad Kandhalvi, who organized such a large gathering of the sect's followers in a situation where coronavirus infection spreads quickly.

Crime Branch sources said it would now look for those who participated in the event and then dispersed to various parts of the country, many among them carrying the deadly corona infection. Many states have already reported that such religious followers have already been found corona-positive.

Besides, it would also list out foreigners who might have already left for their countries.

Also Read | Coronavirus Live Updates

Also Read | Coronavirus infection: Two more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Noida; tally at 41​