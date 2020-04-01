Image Source : PTI Coronavirus infection: Two more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Noida; tally at 41

Two more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, according to report. With two more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 41 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Noida district administration sealed Ceasefire Company, in Sector 135, after 16 people associated with it were found coronavirus positive.

The Department of Health has registered an FIR against against the administration of the company. An FIR has been registered against the firm for hiding information about foreign travel of some of its employees as well as the arrival of a UK-based auditor to its location here earlier in March, police said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 100-mark when five more people tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Bareilly on Tuesday. The number of positive cases in the state is now 101, a health official said.

In other news, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has allowed private hospitals and clinics to reopen across the state. Most of the private medical facilities had shut down last week, following the lockdown and non-availability of staff. The decision to open private medical facilities is aimed at easing the pressure on government hospitals.

