Delhi lifts all Covid-19 restrictions, including night-curfew; no-mask fine reduced to Rs 500

The DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-19 related restrictions, along with night curfew in Delhi as COVID-19 cases continue to fall. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA has reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 500.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported below the 20,000 mark, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Randeep Guleria on Friday said the country is currently witnessing the 'tail' of the third wave, however, it will gradually reach the stage of endemic.

"India is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. We will gradually move into a stage where it may become endemic but right now I think we are still seeing the tail of the third wave," Dr Guleria said.

India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. The ministry informed that about 176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to fight against the virus.

On February 24, India reported 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases. On February 23, India reported as many as 15,102 fresh COVID-19 infections.

