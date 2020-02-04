Coronavirus in India: 5 in Manesar camp develop symptoms, admitted in Army Base Hospital

Five people in Manesar coronavirus isolation camp have developed symptoms of the virus. These people have been shifted to Army Base Hospital Delhi Cantt. ​Manesar isolated camp was formed for the Indians who were brought back from China by the special flights.

As per latest reports, 5 of these people have shown some symptoms resembling those in coronavirus.

These 5 people have been admitted to the Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

Three confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Kerala. Worldwide, coronavirus has taken 425 lives.

(more to follow...)