Image Source : PTI 11 more test COVID-19 positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, tally rises to 226

As many as 11 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, taking their total number to 226 in the southern state, a health official said on Sunday.

"Since Saturday evening till Sunday noon, 11 new positive cases have been reported across the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 226 till date in the state," a health official said in a statement here.

Of the total cases, 47 have been discharged while 6 died.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News