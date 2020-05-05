Coronavirus cases in India cross 46,000-mark; 1,568 deaths. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.
On Monday, India's death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,389 while cases mounted to 42,836, as per health ministry's figures. The latest tally included 11,762 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state hit by COVID-19 with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat comes next to Maharashtra with 5,804 COVID-19 cases, followed by Delhi that has reported 4,898 infections.
The government is slowly trying to open up the economy amid coronavirus lockdown as many small businesses across the country have incurred major losses due to shutdown, therefore, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Centre is moving towards an exit strategy from the shutdown. PM Modi meanwhile is holding meetings with Finance Minister, other cabinet ministers on deciding the economic stimulus or relief package for the businesses as they have been affected due to lockdown.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|528
|130
|4
|Chandigarh
|102
|21
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|58
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4898
|1431
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5804
|1195
|319
|Haryana
|517
|254
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|34
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|726
|303
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|27
|3
|Karnataka
|651
|321
|27
|Kerala
|500
|462
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|Maharashtra
|14541
|2465
|583
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|169
|60
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|1233
|121
|23
|Rajasthan
|3061
|1394
|77
|Tamil Nadu
|3550
|1409
|31
|Telengana
|1085
|585
|29
|Tripura
|29
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|2766
|802
|50
|West Bengal
|1259
|218
|133
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|46433*
|12727
|1568
