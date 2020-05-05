Coronavirus cases in India cross 46,000-mark; 1,568 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Migrant workers wait in a queue for medical examination outside a hospital amid coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

On Monday, India's death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1,389 while cases mounted to 42,836, as per health ministry's figures. The latest tally included 11,762 who have either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state hit by COVID-19 with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat comes next to Maharashtra with 5,804 COVID-19 cases, followed by Delhi that has reported 4,898 infections.

The government is slowly trying to open up the economy amid coronavirus lockdown as many small businesses across the country have incurred major losses due to shutdown, therefore, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Centre is moving towards an exit strategy from the shutdown. PM Modi meanwhile is holding meetings with Finance Minister, other cabinet ministers on deciding the economic stimulus or relief package for the businesses as they have been affected due to lockdown.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 528 130 4 Chandigarh 102 21 1 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 Delhi 4898 1431 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 Haryana 517 254 6 Himachal Pradesh 41 34 1 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 Jharkhand 115 27 3 Karnataka 651 321 27 Kerala 500 462 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 169 60 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 1233 121 23 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 Telengana 1085 585 29 Tripura 29 2 0 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2766 802 50 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46433* 12727 1568

