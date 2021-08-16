Monday, August 16, 2021
     
  4. Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits party, sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits party, sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev today quit the party and wrote a letter to chief Sonia Gandhi. The change in her Twitter bio to “Former Member” of the party was the first clue this morning that she has quit.

New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2021 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

