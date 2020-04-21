8 of family test corona positive in Delhi's posh Civil Lines area

Eight members of a family have tested coronavirus positive in the posh Civil Lines area of Delhi, a senior official said on Tuesday. The Oberoi Apartment complex has since been sealed and police have been deployed after these eight persons tested positive.

Residents of the housing complex include big businessmen, a former Union Minister, an Aam Aadmi Party leader, and others. It is only 1 km from the Chief Minister's residence.

Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Shrivastava said apart from these eight members of a family, no other positive case from the premises has so far come to the notice of the authorities.

Samples of the other residents have been taken for testing though the reports are yet to come in, she added.

It was learnt that a woman member of the family had returned from London, following which she had self-quarantined herself. However, she later tested positive and so did her family members.

Authorities said that the family was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where the condition of the family head was said to be serious whereas the others were stable.

Civil Lines Residents Welfare Association vice-chairman Narender Bhiku Ram Jain said the development was a mere accident. "The family had taken all precautions and quarantined itself. It did not have any contact with others in their housing complex. Since Civil Lines residents live in big houses, they don't venture out unnecessarily. They are also using face masks and sanitisers. So, there is no reason for more cases of coronavirus to come up in the Civil Lines," he added.

The complex doesn't have multi-storeyed apartment buildings but one or two-storeyed houses which have adequate distance between them.

The area has been sanitised and samples of all 70 residents have been sent for testing, Jain said.

