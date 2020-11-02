'He should be ashamed': Chirag Paswan slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for seeking probe into his father's death

Image Source : PTI The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Chirag Paswan said.

Furious over former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi's statement seeking a probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party chief Chirag Paswan has said Manjhi should be 'ashamed' of himself.

Manjhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for a judicial probe into the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away at a Delhi hospital on October 8 after a prolonged illness. He served as Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Modi cabinet.

"Those who're talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I've told Manjhi Ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father," news agency ANI quoted Chirag Paswan, as saying.

"The way Manjhi Ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" the 37-year-old leader added.

Manjhi, in his letter to the PM, cited a video clip that showed Chirag preparing for a shoot for an election campaign video in front of his father's photo.

"There are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question. LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during shooting videos the day after the last rites," ANI reported the letter, as stating.

Chirag Paswan's LJP was part of the NDA in Bihar, however, ahead of the ongoing Assembly elections he walked out of the alliance criticising CM Nitish Kumar over various issues. Interestingly, Chirag Paswan has repeatedly said that the BJP, LJP will form the next government in Bihar.

