Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 15:36 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday announced that it has successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

"The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km X 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations," the national space agency headquartered here said," ISRO shared the big update on its Twitter handle. 

"The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST," added ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

