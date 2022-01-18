Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrababu Naidu tests COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. The leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he has tested positive.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," Chandrababu Naidu wrote.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he added.

He has isolated himself at his residence at Undavalli in Amravati.

The TDP chief tested positive a day after his son and party general secretary Lokesh was found infected with covid. He revealed that he is asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery.

"I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions," Lokesh had said.

Meanwhile, another TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He tweeted that he has tested positive with mild symptoms and has quarantined himself at home.

