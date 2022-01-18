Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
Chandrababu Naidu tests COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2022 12:04 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he has tested positive
  • I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions, he said
  • Please be safe and take care, Naidu advised people through his tweet

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. The leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly took to Twitter on Tuesday and said he has tested positive.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," Chandrababu Naidu wrote. 

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he added.

He has isolated himself at his residence at Undavalli in Amravati.

The TDP chief tested positive a day after his son and party general secretary Lokesh was found infected with covid. He revealed that he is asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery.

"I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions," Lokesh had said.

Meanwhile, another TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

He tweeted that he has tested positive with mild symptoms and has quarantined himself at home.

(With inputs from agencies)

