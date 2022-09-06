Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Highlights Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters for September 8.

The inauguration of Central Vista is expected to witness huge participation.

General traffic will be diverted from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday on some routes.

Central Vista inauguration: Ahead of the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters for September 8. The inauguration of Central Vista under Amrit Mahotsav is expected to witness huge participation, particularly by children. Hence, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements.

General traffic will be diverted from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday on these roads:

Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing) Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road) Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road) Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing) Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing) Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-Point) 7. Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Mansingh Road) Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road) K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing)

The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue an advisory to the government of India ministries and departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices after lunch on Thursday, the officials said. The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road. After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.

There will be a heavy deployment of policemen and security guards on the revamped stretch to prevent theft or damage to the newly installed facilities. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch, the officials said.

