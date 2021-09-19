Follow us on Image Source : PTI Captain Amarinder Singh congratulates his successor Charanjit Singh Channi

Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday greeted Charanjit Singh Channi, who is going to be the next Chief Minister of the state.

"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt 'humiliated'.

At the same time, he said that the "future politics option is always there and I will use that option".

Earlier, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was said to be the frontrunner for the post. However, after Channi's name was announced, Randhawa said, "I welcome the decision of the party high command."

"It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Amarinder Singh also termed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh as a 'disaster' who would not be acceptable to him as his successor. Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab and said he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

Channi (58), a minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, comes from the Dalit community. Channi's selection assumes significance as the dissension-riven Congress faces the Assembly polls in less than five months.

The development comes a day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls.

