Burn my son if he's guilty: Mother of Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder accused

Burn my son if he's guilty: Hyderabad gangrape accused's mother

The whole nation is raising voice for the justice to Hyderabad veterinarian, who was raped and burnt by four men on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the parents of two of the accused have said that they want their sons to be punished and burnt if they found guilty. The accused should be burnt like that of the deceased, the family of the accused has said.

Mother of one of the accused said, "If my son is wrong, burn him the same way she was burnt. Isn't the victim also the daughter of a mother? I am suffering today, I can imagine what the girl's mother is going through."

Jayamma, mother of Chennakeshavulu, who is accused in the gangrape and murder, said, "If my son committed the crime, burn him too. My son is nothing to me. Wrong is wrong. She (victim's mother) gave birth to a daughter after nine months. Her daughter becoming the victim of such a crime… what she must be going through."

In her statement to the police, the mother of the accused said that the prime accused Areef had come to their house on Tuesday and took his son along with him.

People in several cities have come on the streets for protest and are condemning this heinous crime. They are demanding death penalty for the accused. Chennakeshavulu had left his job six months as he had a kidney ailment, his family said.

All the four accused in Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder case hail from Telangana’s Narayanpet district. Among them, Areef is from Jakkulare village, while the others are from Gudigandla.

On Thursday, Cyberabad Police found the charred body of a woman under a bridge in Shadnagar area, the outskirts of Hyderabad. During the investigation, they found that she was raped by multiple men. Her corpse was later burnt by the four accused.

