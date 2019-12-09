Uttar Pradesh bride calls off wedding, marries another after groom turns up late

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Uttar Pradesh bride calls off wedding after groom turns up late

Arriving late at a wedding may not be harmful to the guests, but it can turn out to be bad for the groom. A similar case was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh where a bride refused to marry her groom after he turned up late to their wedding. According to media reports, the incident was reported from Bijnor's Nangaljat village, where the woman refused to go with the groom last week. Moreover, the woman married another man on Saturday.

The man and the woman had married each other during a mass wedding program in October. Following this, they were set to get married again on December 4, with proper rituals.

For the wedding, the groom was supposed to arrive at the bride's village with baraat at 2 pm.

However, the wedding party only reached the bride's house late at night. This, coupled with growing differences between the families over dowry issues, left the bride and her relatives annoyed.

Irked with the situation, the family of the bride locked the groom and his family and snatched their valuables.

The bride's family also thrashed the groom's family to the extent that cops were called to tackle the situation.

The matter was resolved amicably on Saturday when the two divorced. While the groom returned with his relatives, the bride got married to a man from the village in the presence of village elders.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Groom stops to join protest on way to his wedding

Also Read | Unable to hold his happiness, groom breaks into naagin dance; bride calls off wedding