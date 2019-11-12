Unable to hold his happiness, groom breaks into naagin dance; bride calls off wedding

Image Source : PTI Bride calls off wedding after groom performs Naagin dance

Have you ever tried to flaunt your moves even when you don't know how to dance? Something similar happened with a man in Uttar Pradesh, who danced at his own wedding, following which the bride called off the marriage. The incident was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, where the groom broke into 'naagin dance' just before his wedding. The bride called off the wedding after she saw her husband-to-be drunk and dancing.

According to reports, the man allegedly slapped the bride after she refused to marry him following the varmala or exchange of garlands.

Later, the police were informed about the ruckus and arrived at the spot, but none of the families filed formal complaints after the groom’s side returned the gifts.

Reportedly, after the baarat reached the marriage hall in Mailani, the boy’s friends dragged him to the DJ floor and made him dance.

The girl’s family tried to get them off the stage but he misbehaved with them. Things seemed to calm down after the varmala, but that was far from the truth.

Apparently, the man could not contain the excitement of getting married and jumped to the dance floor again, to do the ‘naagin dance’.

He also fell on the floor; having witnessed the overly enthusiastic and misbehaving groom, the bride immediately called off the wedding and left the venue.

