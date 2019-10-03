Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi today | Live Updates

The United States is now working with India to help them test out technologies to take on challenges in their social developmental field, a top US aid official said. "In terms of countries that I think are in remarkable places in their development, classic one is India; one of my first visits," USAID Administrator Mark Green said.

"India, when USAID first started working with India, we were delivering food aid; sacks of grain. And now that would be insulting to Indians. Instead, we're working to help them test out technologies to take on some other challenges," Green said.