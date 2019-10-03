Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 3, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is now gearing up to conduct a space docking experiment (Spadex) next year, reported TOI.
“We are going to conduct a docking experiment next year in which two experimental modules will be sent to space (on board a PSLV rocket) and the two will be made to dock with each other in space," TOI quoted Isro chairman K Sivan as saying.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Vande Bharat Express’ from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra (J&K), today.
The UK High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over funds belonging to the late seventh Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and now worth around 35 million pounds.
The United States is now working with India to help them test out technologies to take on challenges in their social developmental field, a top US aid official said. "In terms of countries that I think are in remarkable places in their development, classic one is India; one of my first visits," USAID Administrator Mark Green said.
"India, when USAID first started working with India, we were delivering food aid; sacks of grain. And now that would be insulting to Indians. Instead, we're working to help them test out technologies to take on some other challenges," Green said.
Congress releases a list of 84 candidates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Haryana. BS Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur and Kiran Chaudhary to contest from Tosham.
