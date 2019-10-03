Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 3, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 8:22 IST
Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 3, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News October 03-2019

  • Oct 03, 2019 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Isro to hold space-docking experiment next year

    Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is now gearing up to conduct a space docking experiment (Spadex) next year, reported TOI.

     “We are going to conduct a docking experiment next year in which two experimental modules will be sent to space (on board a PSLV rocket) and the two will be made to dock with each other in space," TOI quoted Isro chairman K Sivan as saying.

  • Oct 03, 2019 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Vande Bharat Express’ from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra (J&K), today.

  • Oct 03, 2019 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UK High Court rejects Pak's claim over Hyderabad Nizam's £35 million fund

    The UK High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over funds belonging to the late seventh Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and now worth around 35 million pounds.

     

  • Oct 03, 2019 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US working with India to test out technologies to take on challenges: USAID

    The United States is now working with India to help them test out technologies to take on challenges in their social developmental field, a top US aid official said. "In terms of countries that I think are in remarkable places in their development, classic one is India; one of my first visits," USAID Administrator Mark Green said.

    "India, when USAID first started working with India, we were delivering food aid; sacks of grain. And now that would be insulting to Indians. Instead, we're working to help them test out technologies to take on some other challenges," Green said.

  • Oct 03, 2019 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress releases list of 84 candidates for Haryana polls

    Congress releases a list of 84 candidates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Haryana. BS Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur and Kiran Chaudhary to contest from Tosham. 

