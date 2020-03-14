Coronavirus: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 14, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of Coronavirus Pandemic.
Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme, 2020' notified by Union Finance Ministry, yesterday. The moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of the notification and a new board, having at least 2 directors of SBI, will take over within 7 days of the issuance of notification.
Himachal Pradesh: Fresh blanket of snow covers Jakhu area in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/ILLUIVk8ga— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO): Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, and cinema halls in the state to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule.
US Embassy & Consulates in India: US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. Visa appointments stand cancelled.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi: As a part of preventive measures against spread of COVID-19, the Institute has suspended all the Academic, Co-curricular and Extra-curricular activities.
Students pursuing B. Tech, Dual Degree, M. Sc., DIIT, M. Tech., M. Des., and MBA degrees, as well as the first-year Ph.D. students, have been asked to leave the hostel by March 15, 2020 midnight and it is expected that they go straight to their home.
New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack amid coronavirus concerns
Three dead, one injured after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Worli area, yesterday. Police says, "the woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital and she is serious. Further investigation is underway.
