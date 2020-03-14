Coronavirus: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack | Live

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi: As a part of preventive measures against spread of COVID-19, the Institute has suspended all the Academic, Co-curricular and Extra-curricular activities.

Students pursuing B. Tech, Dual Degree, M. Sc., DIIT, M. Tech., M. Des., and MBA degrees, as well as the first-year Ph.D. students, have been asked to leave the hostel by March 15, 2020 midnight and it is expected that they go straight to their home.