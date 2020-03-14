Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack | Live
Live now

Coronavirus: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 14, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 8:24 IST
Breaking News on March 14
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News on March 14

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 14, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News March 14-2020

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 14, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Indian Embassy in US issues advisory for Indian students

    Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of Coronavirus Pandemic.

  • Mar 14, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Moratorium on Yes bank to be lifted within 3 days

    Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme, 2020' notified by Union Finance Ministry, yesterday. The moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of the notification and a new board, having at least 2 directors of SBI, will take over within 7 days of the issuance of notification.

  • Mar 14, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Himachal Pradesh: Fresh blanket of snow covers Jakhu area in Shimla

  • Mar 14, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rajasthan shuts schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centers, gyms amid coronavirus crisis

    Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO): Schools, colleges, coaching centers, gyms, and cinema halls in the state to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule.

  • Mar 14, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US Mission India posts are cancelling immigrant, non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16

    US Embassy & Consulates in India: US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. Visa appointments stand cancelled.

  • Mar 14, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    IIT Delhi suspends all academic, co-curricular and ECA activities

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi: As a part of preventive measures against spread of COVID-19, the Institute has suspended all the Academic, Co-curricular and Extra-curricular activities.

    Students pursuing B. Tech, Dual Degree, M. Sc., DIIT, M. Tech., M. Des., and MBA degrees, as well as the first-year Ph.D. students, have been asked to leave the hostel by March 15, 2020 midnight and it is expected that they go straight to their home.

  • Mar 14, 2020 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus: New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack

    New Zealand calls off memorial marking one-year anniversary of Christchurch attack amid coronavirus concerns

  • Mar 14, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mumbai: 3 dead after speeding car rammed into divider in Worli

    Three dead, one injured after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Worli area, yesterday. Police says, "the woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital and she is serious. Further investigation is underway.

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News