Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigns, likely to be named Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Thursday resigned from his post and handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. He resigned after a tenure of nearly 14 months in the august post.
The development comes ahead of 58-year-old Patole's likely appointment as the new President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, according to party sources.
Patole, was initially a Congress leader, however, in 2014 he joined the BJP as he was elected as an MP from Bhandara-Gondia constituency.
Nana Patole once again switched sides and returned to the Congress and was made Speaker in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.