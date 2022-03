The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said it has no relation with the two farm organisations that contested the elections in Punjab and accused them of using its name. It also threatened to initiate disciplinary action against those who participate in the events organised by the two organisations. The SKM is the umbrella body of the farmer unions, who had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, which were withdrawn last year. In a meeting of the SKM in January, it was decided that any farm union associated with the umbrella body that forms a party in the Assembly elections will not remain in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a statement issued by the SKM said.