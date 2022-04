A woman and two men on Thursday drowned in a dam in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where they and several others had gone for a picnic, police said. The incident occurred at Kukda dam, where 10 employees of a non-government organisation had gone for an outing, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police Chandresh Singh Thakur said. The deceased were identified as Ritu Kumari, Rakesh Teta of Kanker and Lakshya Verma, he said. Kumari, who hailed from Jharkhand, resided in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. While Teta was a resident of Kanker district, Verma was from Raipur city, Thakur said.