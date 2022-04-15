Friday, April 15, 2022
     
India reports 949 new COVID pandemic cases with 6 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,191 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2022 9:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 949 new COVID pandemic cases with 6 fatalities in single day

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,191 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,743
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.26 per cent on April 15

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 949 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with six deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 15), the country saw a total of 810 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,038.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,191 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,743. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.26 per cent on April 15.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,11,77,370 samples have been tested up to April 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,67,213 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, continuing the upward tick from Wednesday, when the city recorded 118 per cent more cases than the previous two days. With this, Delhi recorded 224 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. 

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department. The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 31 2304861 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 8   64191   296      
4 Assam 1351   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 9 818233 12256      
6 Chandigarh 19 90770 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 24 1138156 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 915 101  1840133 224  26158      
10 Goa 16 241503 3832      
11 Gujarat 162 1213023 10942      
12 Haryana 644 64  975168 106  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 45 280483 10  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 75 449090 4750      
15 Jharkhand 7 429849 5315      
16 Karnataka 1471 3904693 54  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2982   6465037   68402      
18 Ladakh 9 28001 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 41 1030448 10735      
21 Maharashtra 745 21  7726980 77  147826   5
22 Manipur 48 10  135014 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92188 1593      
24 Mizoram 642 41  224630 101  690   1
25 Nagaland 10 34718 759      
26 Odisha 158 25  1278605 36  9122      
27 Puducherry 3 163812   1962      
28 Punjab 58 741433 17743      
29 Rajasthan 96 13  1273509 9552      
30 Sikkim 2 38691   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 230 3414933 23  38025      
32 Telangana 235 787234 17  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 416 429203 16  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 362 55  2047415 35  23499      
36 West Bengal 372 28  1996176 43  21200      
Total# 11191 133  42507038 810  521743   6
*** Kerala data as on 14th April 2022
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

