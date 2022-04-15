India reports 949 new COVID pandemic cases with 6 fatalities in single day

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,191 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,743
- The daily positivity rate is 0.26 per cent on April 15
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 949 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with six deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 15), the country saw a total of 810 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,038.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,191 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,743. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 0.26 per cent on April 15.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,11,77,370 samples have been tested up to April 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,67,213 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, continuing the upward tick from Wednesday, when the city recorded 118 per cent more cases than the previous two days. With this, Delhi recorded 224 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.
The daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department. The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31
|2
|2304861
|7
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|64191
|296
|4
|Assam
|1351
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|9
|1
|818233
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|1
|90770
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|24
|8
|1138156
|8
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|915
|101
|1840133
|224
|26158
|10
|Goa
|16
|2
|241503
|3
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|162
|6
|1213023
|5
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|644
|64
|975168
|106
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|8
|280483
|10
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|75
|2
|449090
|8
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|7
|2
|429849
|4
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1471
|9
|3904693
|54
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2982
|6465037
|68402
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|4
|28001
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|41
|5
|1030448
|7
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|745
|21
|7726980
|77
|147826
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|48
|10
|135014
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|2
|92188
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|642
|41
|224630
|101
|690
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|2
|34718
|2
|759
|26
|Odisha
|158
|25
|1278605
|36
|9122
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|1
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|58
|3
|741433
|8
|17743
|29
|Rajasthan
|96
|13
|1273509
|3
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|1
|38691
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|230
|2
|3414933
|23
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|235
|2
|787234
|17
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|416
|8
|429203
|16
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|362
|55
|2047415
|35
|23499
|36
|West Bengal
|372
|28
|1996176
|43
|21200
|Total#
|11191
|133
|42507038
|810
|521743
|6
|6
|*** Kerala data as on 14th April 2022
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
