India reports 949 new COVID pandemic cases with 6 fatalities in single day

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 949 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with six deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 15), the country saw a total of 810 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,07,038.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,191 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,743. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.26 per cent on April 15.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,11,77,370 samples have been tested up to April 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,67,213 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, continuing the upward tick from Wednesday, when the city recorded 118 per cent more cases than the previous two days. With this, Delhi recorded 224 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department. The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 31 2 2304861 7 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 64191 296 4 Assam 1351 716210 6639 5 Bihar 9 1 818233 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 19 1 90770 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 24 8 1138156 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 915 101 1840133 224 26158 10 Goa 16 2 241503 3 3832 11 Gujarat 162 6 1213023 5 10942 12 Haryana 644 64 975168 106 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 45 8 280483 10 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 75 2 449090 8 4750 15 Jharkhand 7 2 429849 4 5315 16 Karnataka 1471 9 3904693 54 40057 17 Kerala*** 2982 6465037 68402 18 Ladakh 9 4 28001 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 41 5 1030448 7 10735 21 Maharashtra 745 21 7726980 77 147826 5 5 22 Manipur 48 10 135014 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 2 92188 2 1593 24 Mizoram 642 41 224630 101 690 1 1 25 Nagaland 10 2 34718 2 759 26 Odisha 158 25 1278605 36 9122 27 Puducherry 3 1 163812 1962 28 Punjab 58 3 741433 8 17743 29 Rajasthan 96 13 1273509 3 9552 30 Sikkim 2 1 38691 452 31 Tamil Nadu 230 2 3414933 23 38025 32 Telangana 235 2 787234 17 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 416 8 429203 16 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 362 55 2047415 35 23499 36 West Bengal 372 28 1996176 43 21200 Total# 11191 133 42507038 810 521743 6 6 *** Kerala data as on 14th April 2022 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

