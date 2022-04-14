Delhi: Student, teacher sent on leave after testing Covid positive at a private school

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: Student, teacher sent on leave after testing positive

Delhi school Covid cases: Schoolkids were sent on leave after one student and teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department had also issued an advisory to schools as 10 more children tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

Latest India News