  4. Delhi: Student, teacher sent on leave after testing Covid positive at a private school

Delhi: Student, teacher sent on leave after testing Covid positive at a private school

Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2022 13:44 IST
Image Source : FILE

Delhi: Student, teacher sent on leave after testing positive 

Delhi school Covid cases: Schoolkids were sent on leave after one student and teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department had also issued an advisory to schools as 10 more children tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

 

