BREAKING NEWS I APRIL 25 I LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2023 11:22 IST
Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the breaking news coming across from India and the world. Stay home, stay safe, and stay informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news photos, videos, views and top stories from politics, sports, education, science, entertainment, lifestyle, yoga, and much more from India and worldwide.

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Gujarat ATS gets custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in drugs haul case

    The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has got the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

    A Delhi court on Monday granted the transit remand of Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail, to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

    The ATS wants to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

    "We have got Bishnoi's custody and our teams are already on the way to Gujarat. He will be produced in a court in Kutch district by Tuesday evening," a senior ATS official said.

  • Apr 25, 2023 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Delhi weather update: Minimum temp 20.4 deg C, partly cloudy sky likely in evening

    The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday with the weather department forecasting a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon or in the evening.

    The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8:30 am.
    The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

  • Apr 25, 2023 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Fire in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, no casualty

    A fire broke out at Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi early on Tuesday and was doused within an hour, officials said.
    Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am.
    Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. Around 15 to 20 roadside stalls and four shops were damaged by fire but there was no casualty, officials added.

  • Apr 25, 2023 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Owaisi attacks BJP over Amit Shah's comments to scrap quotas for Muslims if party comes to power in T'gana

    Taking exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that reservations for Muslims will be scrapped if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said quota is being given to backward castes among Muslims in the state and not on the basis of religion.
    Referring to media reports earlier that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the partymen to reach out to 'pasmanda' (backward) Muslims, he claimed there is no truth in what the BJP and Modi had said.
    "The reservation that is available in Telangana in BC(E) category, is available to the castes among Muslims," he told reporters here on Monday.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Will not waste Council's time in responding to such mischievous remarks: Indian Amb Kamboj after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

     India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting here, prompting India’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council’s time by responding to such “mischievous” remarks.

    Kamboj’s stern response to Pakistan came in her remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations” chaired by Russia, President of the Council for the month of April.

    With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.
    “Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation,” Kamboj said on Monday. “I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past,” she added.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    UN chief: Haiti's gang violence nears conflict, help needed

    The United Nations chief urged the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence and the country's worst human rights crisis in decades, warning in a new report that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.”
    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an urgent appeal for a specialized armed force to stop the crisis in Latin America's poorest country last October at the request of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the country's Council of Ministers.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Wrong to say I'm raising questions over Pulwama attack after demitting office: Satya Pal Malik

    Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has said that it was "wrong" to state that he was raising questions over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack only after demitting office.
    His remark came on Monday in response to a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that he was "levelling allegations after parting ways with us".
    "It is wrong to state that I raised this issue when I was out of power," he told reporters in Sikar in Rajasthan, adding that he had raised it on the day of the attack.
    Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February 2019.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PM to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town and launch various projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu during his visit on Tuesday, government officials said.

    Later in the evening, the PM is scheduled to hold a 16-kilometre-long roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory, they said.
    As per the schedule released by the officials, Modi will reach Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, on Tuesday to inaugurate the centrally-funded 'NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute' and other allied buildings on the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

    This only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of growing aspirations of the region's people, around 40 per cent of whom are tribals.
    Its infrastructure features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-storey library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostel for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Amid power tussle with Pilot, Rajasthan CM Gehlot tells media not to make people fight

     Amid a tussle over leadership with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said media should not make people fight.
    Interacting with reporters here on Monday, he asserted the Congress' election campaign in the state would focus on the schemes and programmes launched by his government. The veteran Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would return to power based on the work done in the last five years.

    Gehlot's comments come in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle with Pilot. The duo has been at loggerheads over the chief minister's post ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018.
    Recently, Pilot opened another front against Gehlot by holding a day-long fast while alleging that the state government did not take action against the alleged corruption during the tenure of the BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje, as promised before the 2018 assembly polls.

    Gehlot, however, has not offered any direct reaction to Pilot's attack. On Monday, he said the media should not make people fight.

    "The media should stick to the truth and facts… The media should not make us fight with each other. They (media persons) should fulfil their duty and it is in the public interest... The media should support the government in reiterating the truth," he said.

    "I do not say 'present false figures or praise us falsely' but I would like the media to run based on truth. The media is under the pressure of the central government but they should see the interest of the public," Gehlot told reporters here.

    About his government's schemes and the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress leader said the party's campaign would focus on the schemes of his dispensation.

