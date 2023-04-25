BREAKING NEWS I APRIL 25 I LIVE UPDATES

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has got the custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs, an official said on Tuesday.

A Delhi court on Monday granted the transit remand of Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail, to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The ATS wants to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

"We have got Bishnoi's custody and our teams are already on the way to Gujarat. He will be produced in a court in Kutch district by Tuesday evening," a senior ATS official said.