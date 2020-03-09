Coronavirus: Two test positive in Pune; 47 confirmed cases in India

Two Pune residents, both having recent travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Both of them have been admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune.
"Samples of a man and a woman tested positive in the evening", said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal
Corporation (PMC).
India on Monday reported six cases of COVID-19, taking the total cases of coronavirus positive in India to 47.
