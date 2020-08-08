Mumbai-bound Air Asia flight aborts take-off at Ranchi airport, suffers bird hit

Image Source : PTI FILE

Mumbai-bound Air Asia flight (i5-632) aborted take-off at Ranchi Airport due to a bird-hit today. Airport officials said all passengers onboard the aircraft are safe.

A bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft that is in flight or on a takeoff or landing roll. For smaller aircraft, significant damage may be caused to the aircraft structure and all aircraft, especially jet-engined ones, are vulnerable to the loss of thrust which can follow the ingestion of birds into engine air intakes. Most bird strikes occur in daylight hours.

The incident comes just a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the airport while

landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

