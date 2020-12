Image Source : PTI Delhi: 2 people shot dead in Burari, investigation underway

Two people were shot dead by unidentified assailants in New Delhi on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Burari area.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Anuj and Anand. The police is suspecting old rivarly behind the crime.

The police have launched a search to identify and arrest the attackers.

More to follow.

