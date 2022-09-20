BJP holds massive protests in Jaipur as state loses more cattle to lumpy skin disease

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur against lumpy skin disease.

A massive crowd of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) members gathered in Jaipur to protest against the lumpy skin disease that has claimed the lives of thousands of cattle in Rajasthan. During the protest, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia climbed atop a police barricade.

On Monday, Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow. The act was carried out with the aim to protest against the spread of Lumpy disease in livestock. The cow ran away as soon as the minister started a speech.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had banned animal fairs in the state to curb the spread of the disease. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 22 approved Rs 30 crore for purchasing medicines and vaccines to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle.

The state government is working with complete commitment and seriousness to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, said a press note issued by the CM's office. Following the CM's approval, vaccines and medicines can be purchased immediately as per the requirement to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in livestock.

