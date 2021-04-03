BJP cites audio tapes to target Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal

Image Source : @BJP4INDIA All this is happening in front of the eyes of the Chief Minister and his nephew's special friend Vinay Mishra, BJP targets TMC after audio tapes claim.

Citing some audio tapes, the BJP on Saturday alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.

"What has come out is so ugly that we just wish to say that Mamata Banerjee and her relatives have let down the people of West Bengal. She should apologise and seek forgiveness from people for cheating them," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

He was referring to three audio tapes shown in a section of the media, and said they feature people considered close to the state government, including Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

There was no immediate response from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Such is the audacity of extortionists that in one such meeting an extortionist who is close to Abhishek Banerjee sat close to commissioner and was making illegal demands from various people who wish to invest or undertake a legal activity," Bhatia alleged.

The contents of these audio tapes show how an "extortion racket" is being run in an organised manner under the nose of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said.

