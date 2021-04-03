Abhishek Banerjee was receiving upto Rs 35 crore every month, claims alleged audio tape

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Abhishek Banerjee was receiving Rs 35 crore every month via cut money syndicate, claims alleged audio tapes.

In a major development that could call trouble for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the middle of Bengal assembly elections, 3 audio tapes have surfaced in relation to the coal smuggling case and money was being received (up to Rs 35 crore) by Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee every month as part of cut money via a syndicate racket.

In the alleged audio tapes, a conversation between Ganesh Bagadiya, who is said to be a close aide of one Anup Majhi — an accused in the coal smuggling case — and a government official is claimed to be heard.

According to the alleged tape, Ganesh Bagadiya and the government official are discussing money being received by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

In the audio tapes, both Ganesh and government official are discussing about a sum of Rs 35 crore being received by Abhishek Banerjee every month as part of cut money via a syndicate racket.