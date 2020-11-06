Bihar: 3 killed, 21 injured after vehicle overturns while returning from Congress rally

Image Source : FILE Three killed, 21 others injured in Bihar accident

At least three people were killed, while 21 others were seriously injured in a road accident in Bihar. According to the details, the accident occurred in Purnia district of the state on Thursday. All were returning after attending a public rally of Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan in Amour when their vehicle overturned, killing 3 on the spot.

The driver lost control of the vehicle around 7.30 pm on Thursday and it overturned.

Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Abul died on the spot while Mohammed Dilfaraz, including one other person, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The 21 persons who sustained critical injuries were battling for their lives in hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

