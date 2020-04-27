Bihar's Munger reports 19 new coronavirus cases; state toll nears 300 including 2 deaths

Image Source : AP People maintain social distance as they buy essential items amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Bihar on Monday has reported 13 more coronavirus cases taking the total confirmed patients toll to 290. Out of the 19 new cases, eight of them are women falling in the age group between 15-40 years and five are men falling in the age group between 19-40 years. The cases have been reported from Sadar Bazaar area in Jamalpur region in Munger district.

While the total confirmed cases have surged to 290, the state has so far reported 2 deaths while 56 have recovered. Previously, 3 persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection, a top health department of official said. These cases were also reported from Sadar Bazar area of Jamalpur in Munger district, Health department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

These new COVID-19 patients were female and range in ages between 12 and 17 years, he said. "We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar

said in a tweet posted on late Sunday night. Bihar has so far tested 16,985 samples for suspected coronavirus exposure.

