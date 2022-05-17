Follow us on Image Source : NITISH KUMAR (TWITTER). Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to call all-party meet on caste-based census.

Despite differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of caste-based census.

While interacting with the mediapersons in Patna, Nitish Kumar said that the meeting will soon be held to discuss the issue. The Chief Minister, however, did not give the exact date and time of the meeting.

"Through all-party meetings, the leaders of different political parties will give suggestions on this issue. It will help us to decide the future course of action," the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav too in favour of caste-based census

Nitish Kumar, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav are in favour of caste-based census in Bihar. They recently held a close door meeting wherein caste-based census was one of the issues.

After that meeting, Tejashwi Yadav also explained this issue before the media.

"We need transparency to conduct caste-based census in Bihar. Hence, suggestions of all party leaders are important for us. They will give us various points which will help to make a plan and its execution," Kumar said.

In Bihar, almost all parties are in favour of caste based census except the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A delegation of the leaders of all parties also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the Central government refused to conduct a caste based census in the country, it has allowed the state government to take decisions as per their wishes.

The decision of Nitish Kumar has also boosted the JD-U leaders and supporters as they want an upper hand over the BJP.

