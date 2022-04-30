Loudspeaker controversy: BJP ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls it 'useless issue'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar terms loudspeaker controversy 'useless issue'

Loudspeaker controversy: Amidst the raging controversy over loudspeakers across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bluntly said that the discussions of removing loudspeakers from religious places and banning their use is 'futile.' On the question of journalists, the Chief Minister said that we do not agree with all these things in Bihar.

A day back, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's decision to remove loudspeakers from religious structures, and took a dig at his cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, saying the western state unfortunately has “bhogis”.

Close to 22,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and volume of over 42,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order. The state government on April 23 ordered for removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state. A statewide drive is being undertaken to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits.

Raj Thackeray recently gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from religious places, especially mosques, in the state by May 3, which has led to a political row in the state over the issue. Refusing to give in to his demand, the Maharashtra government has put the ball in the Centre's court and said since the directive on use of loudspeakers has come from the Supreme Court, the Union government should form guidelines for the same.

