Delhi HC rejects plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the central government to award Bharat Ratan to industrialist Ratan Tata.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi stated that it was not for the court to direct the authorities to award the highest civilian honour to a person.

"What kind of a petition is this? Is this for the court to direct (the government to award Bharat Ratan)," said the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the court to "at least request" the government.

"Go make the request. Where is the question of the court stepping in?," said the Acting Chief Justice.

The counsel for the petitioner withdrew he petition after the court said that it would dismiss the same with costs.

The petitioner -- Rakesh, who claimed to be a social worker, said in his plea that Ratan Tata deserves Bharat Ratan as he is serving the nation and has an unblemished life.

He has led an exemplary life inspiring millions of career aspirants around the globe and has proved to be an excellent leader and a business owner, the petition said.

