Ayodhya: ATS detains 4 suspects, being interrogated at unknown location

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested 4 people in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya following a tip-off and inputs from the local intelligence.

All four suspects are being interrogated by the ATS at an unknown location. The suspects were intercepted through a Haryana number vehicle, following which the administration had started searching for the suspects.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to set up a training centre for ATS commandos in Saharanpur's Deoband, known for its Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband.

"Amid the Taliban's savagery, here is a piece of news from UP. Yogi Ji has decided to open a commando training centre in Deoband. The work has also started on a war footing," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Over one and a half dozen ATS officers, selected from all over the state, will be deputed there, he added in his tweet. According to sources, the government has already allotted over 2,000 square meters of land for establishing the ATS training centre in Deoband.

On the government’s decision, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "The government is strengthening STF and ATS.”

“Land has been acquired for this purpose of setting ATS commando training centres at many sensitive and important places from the operational point of view,” he said.

The other places where ATS commando training centres are being set up include Meerut, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Jewar (Gautam Buddh Nagar) besides Deoand, he added.

"Deoband is situated at the border of Uttrakhand and Haryana and is important for increasing our strength in Western UP," he said.

