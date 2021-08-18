Wanted drug trafficker, Niranjan Shah, arrested from Delhi's Munirka by Mumbai ATS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO It was revealed that Shah was in records of various police stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai, NCB New Delhi and DRI. (Representational image)

The Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) on Tuesday arrested a wanted drug trafficker, Niranjan Shah, from Delhi's Munirka where he was staying as a poor man in a single room hired on someone else’s name, an official informed.

It was revealed that Shah was in records of various police stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai, NCB New Delhi and DRI. He was an associate of the late notorious Harshad Mehta, the main accused in the huge shares’ scam of the 90s, Maharashtra ATS said.

Accused Shah was evading arrest by constantly changing his location across various states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, Telangana & Karnataka. He was also constantly changing his looks... He has been sent to ATS custody till August 25, ATS mentioned.

