Maharashtra: Aurangabad hospitals mandate RT-PCR test before surgeries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maha: RT-PCR test made mandatory for patients before surgeries in Aurangabad

Highlights Hospital authorities in Aurangabad have also been asked to check patient's vaccination status

The reasons for mandating the COVID-19 tests were not known

The decisions were taken after a meeting to review the pandemic situation

The Aurangabad district disaster management authority in Maharashtra has mandated the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Hospital authorities in Aurangabad have also been asked to check the patient's COVID-19 vaccination status, Collector Sunil Chavan said in a release but did not specify any reason for these decisions which were taken after a meeting to review the pandemic situation.

Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said.

Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad and the patient is in home isolation, a district administration official said.

The district administration has also decided to issue show-cause notices to heads of 10 health centers to explain the low COVID-19 vaccination percentage there, the collector's release said.

The administration will conduct awareness programmes for citizens to encourage them to get inoculated against the coronavirus, it said.

So far, 83.39 per cent people in the district have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.02 per cent of them have taken both doses, as per official data.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844, a health department official earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | India logs 2,568 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours; Delhi remains worst-hit

Latest India News