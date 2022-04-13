Watch | Army, SSB hold integrated fire power exercise at Teesta fire range

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@TRISHAKTICORPS TrishaktiCorps conducts Integrated Fire Power Exercise KRIPAN SHAKTI at Teesta Field Firing Ranges.

Highlights Kirpan Division under the aegis of Trishakti Corps conducted an Integrated Fire Power exercise

The exercise showcased an integrated response by the Armed forces

Exercise was held at Teesta Field Firing Ranges near Siliguri in West Bengal

Kirpan Division under the aegis of Trishakti Corps on Tuesday conducted an Integrated Fire Power exercise in the Testa Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) near Siliguri in West Bengal, demonstrating its capabilities, proficiency and operational preparedness for future challenges. The exercise aimed at orchestrating and synergizing the capabilities of Indian Army and Sashastra Seema Bal. Apart from Indian Army, the troops of 46 Bn of SSB also participated in the exercise.

The exercise showcased an integrated response by the Armed forces which involved collaborative employment and firing of all arms, including Guns, Mortars, Infantry Combat Vehicles, Helicopters, fixed wing assets and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms to conceptualize 'Sensor to Shooter' concept.

Hitting hard with precision

The Kirpan Division demonstrated its ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision during the execution of the integrated exercise. Effectiveness of integrated firing was of exceptional order and all aims and objectives set for the exercise were fully achieved. The audiences were enthralled by the sight of infantry undertaking Special Heliborne Operations and charging on the simulated enemy, supported by covering fire and bombardment by Artillery and Air Force assets. The spectacular execution of integrated response by the troops of Indian Army and SSB on a simulated en airborne assault were appreciated by all.

On the completion of the exercise, audiences had the opportunity to see different weapon platforms including long range vectors like Pinaka and Smerch from close quarters. Apart from the locals and NCC cadets, the exercise was witnessed by dignitaries from Army, PM as well as local Civil Administration. The exercise is expected to further cement the relations between the Army and the PMF to reinforce the confidence of the people on Indian Army's commitment in safeguarding territorial integrity and ensuring effective response against any external threat.

Latest India News